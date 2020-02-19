Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in Vegas

Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bloomberg will debate on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NBC’s Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, and Chuck Todd will moderate the debate with Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and Nevada Independent’s Jon Ralston.

All times eastern.

10:03 PM: Sanders, when asked about his opposition to fracking, says he would tell workers that the scientists are claiming that the climate change crisis must be addressed within the decade (6-7 years) or there will be irreparable damage.

9:58 PM: Debate turns to climate change, and Biden says it climate change is an “existential threat.”

Miss me yet? See you in South Carolina. #DemDebate — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 20, 2020

9:49 PM: Klobuchar flustered again when asked about why she couldn’t name Mexico’s president. Buttigieg points out that Klobuchar is staking her candidacy on her Washington experience but can’t name the president of Mexico when she sits on committees dealing with border security.

When Klobuchar keeps talking about winning elections in Minnesota, Buttigieg says we would have had Mondale as president if people who won statewide in Minnesota became presidents.

After Warren tries to defend Klobuchar and says candidates should be judged on their knowledge of policy, Hauc points out Klobuchar was clueless on that as well.

Biden says he has worked with the past Mexican presidents but doesn’t seem to know their names. Clueless moderators don’t ask Biden to name Pena Nieto, Calderon, etc.

9:47 PM: Sanders whacks Bloomberg for contributing to George W. Bush’s campaign.

9:45 PM: Warren taking Bloomberg to the woodshed. She says Bloomberg is arguing he was nice to some people and wonders what more is “lurking.” She says there are non-disclosure agreements dealing with sexual harassment and gender discrimination. Warren wants Bloomberg to release the women from the nondisclosure agreements. Bloomberg booed when he says he will not release them from their non-disclosure agreements. She keeps pressing Bloomberg on what “some” means and makes the case it is an electability issue. Biden tags himself in ad calls on Bloomberg to release the women from their non-disclosure agreements.

9:41 PM: Bloomberg now grilled about his “sexist remarks” and a workplace that many have claimed was hostile to women. Bloomberg claimed he has “no tolerance for the kind of behavior that the MeToo movement has exposed.”

9:40 PM: Bloomberg says he will release his tax returns in a few weeks after other candidates rip him for not having released them yet.

9:35 PM: Sanders asked about his health and transparency. He says he and Bloomberg both have two stents. But he dodges the question about releasing his medical records and cites a bunch of letters from various doctors.

Buttigieg says “transparency matters,” especially in the Trump era. He says Sanders’ answer was not satisfactory.

He says he is more concerned about the lack of transparency when it comes to how Sanders will pay for his healthcare plan.

9:34 PM: Klobuchar seems rattled when asked why Latino and black voters should trust her when she prosecuted innocent person of color.

9:31 PM: Warren says it is not about “how it turned out” but what it was designed to do… She says it targeted communities of color and black and brown men. She says Bloomberg needs a different apology, implying his apology was not sincere.

9:30 PM: Biden says stop and frisk changed was because Obama sent monitors (Biden said “moderators”) to see what was going on… Biden says Bloomberg thought it was a “terrible idea” the administration sent monitors. Biden says it was an “abhorrent policy” that violated all rights. Bloomberg says he apologized and claims there would be nobody left on stage if Democrats took off everyone who has been wrong on a criminal justice issue.

9:28 PM: Bloomberg grilled about his comments about minorities and stop and frisk. He says he is embarrassed about “how it turned out with stop and risk.” Bloomberg said he felt his first responsibility was to give people the “right to live” but the stop and frisk “got out of control.” He claims he cut 95 percent of it out when he realized it was getting out of hand. He claims he has talked to a number of kids who got stopped and tried to figure out how to keep the lid on crime without stopping people indiscriminately.

9:25 PM: Biden says he is the only person on stage who has accomplished anything on health care. Biden says Bloomberg was not a fan of Obamacare. Bloomberg claims he gave a speech in 2009 and wrote an article praising Obamacare. Biden insists Bloomberg called Obamacare a “disgrace.”

9:20 PM: Warren rips Buttigieg’s healthcare plan devised by consultants (power point presentation and not a plan) and Klobuchar’s “post-it” plan (insert plan). Warren later rips Klobuchar for her healthcare plan that is “two paragraphs.” She says if Klobuchar is not going to own up to the fact that she doesn’t have a plan, she needs to say so.

9:15 PM: Sanders disavows supporters who attack union leaders and says his African-American advisers are getting attacked online as well.

Buttigieg says Sanders has to ask why did this pattern arise and Sanders suggests maybe the Russians are trying to divide Democrats.

Sanders insists his Medicare for all plan won’t take away insurance from Culinary Union workers.

9:12 PM: Warren uses a question about “Bernie Bros” to point out that she was in Las Vegas during the housing crisis finding solutions while Bloomberg was blaming blacks and Latinos for the crash. Bloomberg is allowing Warren to better frame herself as the anti-Wall Street candidate.

9:09 PM: Buttigieg says Democrats must realize they can wake up after Super Tuesday and find out Sanders and Bloomberg are the only two options. He says they are the two most polarizing and says Democrats should vote for a Democrat. He says the choice shouldn’t be between someone who wants to burn the party down and someone who wants to buy the party.

Buttigieg also points out the Culinary Workers Union did not want Sanders to take away the insurance plan they got through bargaining.

Maybe it's time for the working class to have a little bit of power instead of Pete Buttigieg's billionaire donors. pic.twitter.com/mdkf4Gsho8 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 20, 2020

9:08 PM: Biden says an NBC poll found that he is the best candidate to beat Trump. Biden rips Bloomberg’s record, saying he has not managed his city well when he was there. Biden rips Bloomberg for stop and frisk and throwing millions of people of color agains the wall.

9:06 PM: Bloomberg says there are two questions Democrats should consider–who can beat Trump and who can do the job in the White House. Bloomberg says, as a New Yorker, he knows how to take on an “arrogant con man” like Trump. He says he is spending his money, which he did not inherit, to get rid of Trump, the worst president ever.

9:02 PM: First question is for Sanders and Holt describes Bloomberg as a “former Republican.” Sanders, when asked why he is best suited to defeat Trump, says he can bring working-class people of all backgrounds around an agenda that works for all of us. He rips Bloomberg for stop and frisk policies that hurt Latinos and black residents in New York.

Warren tries to interject but Holt calls on Bloomberg. Bloomberg says Sanders can’t beat Trump by taking private insurance away from 160 million Americans and Sanders would ensure four more years of Trump.

WATCH: Sen. Warren kicks off the #DemDebate by launching a direct criticism of Mike Bloomberg's previous comments about women. pic.twitter.com/x6RQvayWB4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2020

Warren says Democrats are running against someone who calls women “horse-face lesbians” and she not talking about Trump but Bloomberg. Warren says Democrats can’t replace one arrogant billionaire with another.

Democrats won’t win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, harassing women, and supporting racist policies like stop and frisk and redlining. Understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another. #DemDebate — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

8:53 PM: Candidates appearing on stage as introductions are about to begin.

And the candidates have taken to the stage pic.twitter.com/GefbYIXhr3 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 20, 2020

8:45 PM:

Visiting couple from Michigan bought these T-shirts in #LasVegas before #DemocraticDebate. They say they’ve had nothing but compliments. pic.twitter.com/p4SfFejO7v — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) February 20, 2020

8:37 PM: Harry Reid, addressing the crowd, says Iowa and New Hampshire does not represent the United States. He says Nevada should be the first state to vote. He says Democrats must “thump Trump.”

“Iowa and New Hampshire do not represent the make up of the United States… we should have Nevada as the first state to vote,” – Harry Reid ahead of the #DemDebate. Watch NOW live: https://t.co/U4UZMHn7bF pic.twitter.com/wnCDbTNcQ5 — NBC News NOW (@NBCNewsNow) February 20, 2020

8:35 PM: Bloomberg makes his debate debut tonight. Huge risk for him and perhaps a blessing in disguise for Sanders and even Warren.