Live Updates*** Trump Holds Colorado Rally

Trump Holds Colorado Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

All times eastern.

7:31 PM: Trump says America is doing better than any other nation and speaks about rebuilding the military. He says “we don’t worry about budgets” when it comes to defense and security. Trump talks about the “great American comeback” and the best poll numbers he has ever had. Trump mocks “Mini Mike’ and says Klobuchar “choked” last night at the debate when she asked “Alfred E. Neuman” if he was saying she was “dumb.” Trump says that was the “end of her campaign.” Trump now goes on a tangent about how Fox News does not treat him as well as they had in the past.

7:29 PM: Trump honors veterans of Iwo Jima, marking the 75th anniversary of the start of the battle. Trump says America is a truly a “land of heroes” and he wants to recognize veterans of the Vietnam War and the Iraq/Afghanistan Wars that are here tonight.

7:28 PM: Trump says he is thrilled to be back in Colorado Springs and says he will win Colorado in a “landslide.” He wants voters to get Cory Gardner across the finish line because “he’s been with us 100 percent.” He says there has been “no wavering.”

7:25 PM: Trump takes the stage as the crowd chants “USA!”

7:15 PM: Packed crowd awaiting Trump for the Main Event.

7:00 PM: Pence says last night’s debate was a “demolition derby.” He says while Trump was speaking in Phoenix, people all across the country saw the Democrat free for all. He says Trump won the debate in a knock out.

6:45 PM: Another “Woodstock for Republicans” in Colorado in frigid temperatures.

According to the Denver Post “as many as 20,000 people gathered in Colorado Springs for a Trump campaign rally Thursday afternoon at an arena that holds half that number.”

 

 

