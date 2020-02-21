Live Updates*** Trump Holds Vegas Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday afternoon rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2:36 PM: Mike Pence takes the stage to get the rally started. “What a month it has been,” Pence says. Record Republican turnout in Iowa. Historic State of the Union address. Trump received more votes in New Hampshire than any incumbent president in 30 years. The United States Senate cleared Trump on all charges and justice was served/Constitution defended. He says Trump was “acquitted forever.”

Double thumbs up from @VP as he takes the stage at Las Vegas rally in advance of Pres Trump. "It is great to be back in the silver state," he said, referring to Nevada, which he and Pres Trump lost in 2016. pic.twitter.com/fxjhnBFPh2 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 21, 2020

President Trump’s “Keep America Great” rally is underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center. @realDonaldTrump is scheduled to speak at noon. pic.twitter.com/9YPxh6eRAv — Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) February 21, 2020

The line for ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ here in Las Vegas never ends‼️ pic.twitter.com/c19zcOffSe — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 21, 2020

People are already lining up for @realDonaldTrump’s rally. Sleep well and see you tomorrow! #KAG pic.twitter.com/Rl1YUtXy74 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) February 21, 2020

What a crowd for @realDonaldTrump here in Las Vegas over FIVE hours before his speech. We’re ready for FOUR MORE YEARS! #TrumpRallyLasVegas #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/w49CeTFQ23 — Joe Weaver (@j_weavernv) February 21, 2020