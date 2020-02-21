***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Vegas Rally

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks onstage for a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is in town to support the re-election campaign for U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) as well as Nevada Attorney General and Republican …
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday afternoon rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

 

2:36 PM: Mike Pence takes the stage to get the rally started. “What a month it has been,” Pence says. Record Republican turnout in Iowa. Historic State of the Union address. Trump received more votes in New Hampshire than any incumbent president in 30 years. The United States Senate cleared Trump on all charges and justice was served/Constitution defended. He says Trump was “acquitted forever.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.