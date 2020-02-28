***Live Updates*** Trump Holds South Carolina Rally

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in South Carolina.

7:10 PM: Trump starts the rally by saying: “All I can say is that the fake news just doesn’t get it!”

7:07 PM: Trump now taking the stage to get the rally started.

7:03 PM: Loud cheers for Sens. Graham/Scott as they go to the front of the packed arena.

6:45 PM: Massive/raucous crowd awaits Trump in South Carolina. One of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s top aides reportedly refers to the Palmetto State as “Trumpistan.”

If Trump really fears facing Biden in the general election, wouldn’t he be building up Steyer?

 

 

 

