Live Updates*** Trump Holds South Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in South Carolina.

All times eastern.

7:10 PM: Trump starts the rally by saying: “All I can say is that the fake news just doesn’t get it!”

7:07 PM: Trump now taking the stage to get the rally started.

7:03 PM: Loud cheers for Sens. Graham/Scott as they go to the front of the packed arena.

6:45 PM: Massive/raucous crowd awaits Trump in South Carolina. One of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s top aides reportedly refers to the Palmetto State as “Trumpistan.”

Pres Trump steps off Air Force One in North Charleston, SC, accompanied by South Carolina Senators @LindseyGrahamSC and @SenatorTimScott. pic.twitter.com/4aiaEWTdnY — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 28, 2020

On my way to the Great State of South Carolina. See everyone soon! #MAGA #KAG pic.twitter.com/cjzElGNyDN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Will be in the Great State of South Carolina tonight, 7:00 P.M., for a really BIG Rally. Best place to be is a Trump Rally. See you later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

If Trump really fears facing Biden in the general election, wouldn’t he be building up Steyer?

To the people of South Carolina, Tom Steyer is a joke, laughed at by everyone, a total incompetent. He made money in coal, now he “hates” coal. Did you see him fawning over Crazy Bernie? Has no chance, a loser for South Carolina, doesn’t deserve your vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Folks have been camped out here for over 24 hours at this point on the parking lot of the North Charleston Colosseum awaiting the Trump Rally. pic.twitter.com/lhXRJGF8b8 — WCBD (@WCBD) February 28, 2020

These are some BRAVE souls y’all. We are live from the North Charleston Coliseum this A.M. where people have been camped out waiting for President Trump’s rally at 7 P.M. @ABCNews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/cO3vQXeX0O — Brooke Schwieters (@Reporter_Brooke) February 28, 2020

The lines are long as people wait for the doors to open at the North Charleston Coliseum ahead of tonight's President Trump rally. MORE HERE: https://t.co/dwq5PpOF3y pic.twitter.com/tLCcBMOrqZ — WMBF News (@wmbfnews) February 28, 2020

President Trump supporters have been outside the North Charleston Coliseum since yesterday evening. Crowds are growing as they wait for his arrival. @abcnews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/IpmSe0RhVX — Daniel Michener (@DanMichenerWCIV) February 28, 2020