Poll: Trump Support Bounces Back Seven Points Against Biden

A poll shows that President Donald Trump’s support has bounced back seven points in the race against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden now leads Trump by only three points nationally according to a Rasmussen poll released on Wednesday.

Last week, Biden was leading by ten points, with 50 percent support over Trump’s 40 percent, as part of a widespread slump in the president’s support nationwide.

Trump’s support among voters not affiliated with a major political party has jumped six points, according to Rasmussen’s latest survey. Last week Biden was leading Trump among independents by 12 points.

The Rasmussen poll is the most favorable recent poll for the president. Last week, a The Hill/HarrisX poll also showed Trump only down four points. A recent Economist/YouGov poll, however, showed Trump down nine points against Biden.

The Rasmussen survey of 1,500 likely voters was conducted July 8-9 and 12-14 with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.