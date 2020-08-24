WATCH: Anti-W.H.O. Video Featured During First Night of RNC

A video criticizing the World Health Organization’s (W.H.O.) response to the Chinese coronavirus was shown during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday.

“From the very beginning, Democrats, the media, and the World Health Organization got coronavirus wrong. The World Health Organization said, ‘authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission,'” the narrator stated.

The video also showed flashbacks of Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saying Americans should not be overly concerned about the virus.

“Go about your lives; go about your business,” de Blasio said.

In contrast, the video listed the ways President Trump’s administration responded to the pandemic:

One leader took decisive action to save lives, President Donald Trump, banning travel from China and coronavirus epicenters. Biden charged xenophobia. But President Trump was right, signing the CARES Act, providing immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses, declaring a national emergency, tapping into $42 billion in existing emergency funding, quickly getting crucial personal protective equipment to the states, signing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, ensuring that American families and businesses impacted by the virus received the strong support they need, launching operation WARP Speed to fast track a vaccine in record time.

The film also showed Democrat leaders such as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy thanking President Trump for his help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In our hour of need, you all literally are helping us in a big way. We were at the edge, and this is life or death stuff and we’re forever thankful for that,” he stated.

The video ended with a promise that America would soon “emerge safer, stronger, and greater than ever.”