Live Updates*** Republican National Convention Night Two

The Republican National Convention continues on Tuesday evening, and tonight’s featured speakers will include: First Lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY); Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds; Nicholas Sandmann; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron; Eric and Tiffany Trump.

Tonight’s theme is “Land of Opportunity.”

All times Eastern.

9:56 PM: Ryan Holets, a New Mexico police officer who adopted a child of a person struggling with drug addiction, talks about how two worlds collided when he knelt besides a homeless drug addict who was pregnant.

“Two worlds collided as I knelt down beside her, a police officer and a homeless drug addict–brought together by forces outside of our control. As we talked, our humanity, distinct from our stations in life, was made abundantly clear,” he says. “Her name was Crystal, and in the midst of her suffering, she confided that she loved her unborn baby. She wanted the best for her child. In that moment, I saw her the way that all of you who know or love an addict see them, as fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, cousins, friends. Human beings full of value and dignity, but robbed of their potential by this disease.”

Holet says that when Crystal said she was looking for a family to adopt her baby, God showed him exactly what he had to do.

“Without hesitation, I told her that my family would adopt her baby,” he says before praising Trump’s handling of the opioid crisis.

9:50 PM: Vice President Mike Pence introduces various people who have been helped by Trump’s support for policies like school choice and Right to Try in the Land of Opportunity.

9:45 PM: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds credits Trump for having the state’s back after the derecho.

“The winds had finished raging and the cleanup had only begun, he showed up. You might not know, because the national media didn’t report it,” she says. “But the Trump administration was here in full force.The day after the storm, the president called to assure me that we had the full backing of the federal government.”

She says Trump cut through the bureaucracy to help Iowa, and it wasn’t the first time he helped the state.

In 2019, she says, Trump approved their request for aid in less than 10 days when 100-year floods breached levees and devastated communities along the Missouri River.

“This is an administration of action and outcomes. They are delivering every day on their promise to make America great again,” she says. “And that’s exactly why we need to re-elect President Trump in November.

9:37 PM: Tiffany Trump says, as a recent graduate, she can relate to people looking for jobs.

“This election, I urge each and every one of you to transcend political boundaries. This is a fight for freedom versus oppression, for opportunity versus stagnation, a fight to keep America true to America,” she says. “I urge you to make your judgement based on results and not rhetoric.”

She cites the First Step Act, Right to Try, and the Favored Nations clause and other acts to lower drug prices.

She rips the establishment media and tech companies and says this “misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct.”

She says the goal is control and talks about some of the consequences–like people too afraid to speak in schools if they have contrarian thoughts.

She talks about America being a “country founded on ideas, not identity. A country where our differences are embraced.”

She says her dad is the only person to challenge the establishment, the bureaucracy, and the media monopolies and says if you care about living your life without restraints, vote for Trump.

She says Make America Great again is not just a slogan for her dad, it is what drives him to keep his promises to Americans.

9:27 PM: Former Florida Attorney General says Biden has looked at America as the land of opportunism not the Land of opportunity. She says Biden’s family members have benefited and she starts off with Hunter Biden and Ukraine. She now says the bankers who work Chinese Communist Party, after Biden took Hunter along for the ride to arrange meetings with Chinese bank and his dad, approved millions to go to Hunter’s firm. She says to this day, Hunter controls a 10 percent stake in that first. Bondi mentions a Biden family member who was hired to build houses in Iraq who had no experience. “These aren’t isolated incidents,” she says. “It is a deliberate pattern of conduct. And that’s just what he did as president. Imagine what he would do as president.” Bondi asks how many American families could get away with this and asks why there should be one standard for elites and another for others.

“Joe says he will build back better,” Bondi says. “Yeah, build the Bidens back better.”

9:22 PM: Nick Sandmann says he is the teenager who was defamed by the media and thanks Trump for allowing him to share his story. Sandmann says he went to the March for Life rally in 2019 and bought a “Make America Great Again” hat to show support for Trump’s pro-life agenda. He says he found himself face-to-face with professional protesters who wanted to turn him into a poster child for why Trump is bad. He says video showed he had his hands behind his back and two thoughts were going through his mind–don’t do anything that would further agitate the Native American drummer and don’t do anything that would embarrass his family. He says the media smeared him because the truth didn’t matter and tried to “cancel” him. He says he would not be canceled and fought back and won a personal victory. He looks forward to the day the media returns to providing unbiased coverage. He says nobody has been subjected to more unfair media coverage than President Trump. He says we should embrace our First Amendment rights and not hide from the media, tech companies, or the outrage mob. He puts on a red MAGA hat at the end saying, “And one more thing: Let’s Make America Great Again.”

WATCH: Nick Sandmann's full remarks at #RepublicanConvention: "Canceled is what's happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated, or even threatened." Sandman closes remarks putting on a #MAGA hat. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/G2PChAc0t6 — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2020

“In November, I believe this country must unite around a president who calls the media out and refuses to allow them to create a narrative instead of reporting the facts,” he says. “I believe we must join with a president who will challenge the media to return to objective journalism.

9:17 PM: Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood employee who became a pro-life advocate after witnessing an abortion of a 13-week unborn baby desperate to move away from the suction. She rips Margaret Sanger as a racist and eugenist who founded Planned Parenthood to eradicate minorities. She says Planned Parenthood clinics are strategically placed in minority communities. Johnson says she knows what abortion smells like and says Trump has done more for the unborn than any other president. She urges people to vote in 2020 with the most vulnerable in mind–the unborn.

“Life is a core tenet of who we are as Americans. This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists, and the most pro-life president we have ever had,” she says. “That’s something that should compel you to action.”

9;15 PM: Eveleth, MN, Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich, a life-long Democrat, says this is a make-or-break election. He speaks about the importance of manufacturing in the Iron Range. He rips America’s leaders for not doing anything when China dumped steel. He says workers lost hope and something unexpected happened when a straight-talking New Yorker took office. He says the Iron Range has roared back to life because of Trump. He says Biden is too weak, scared, and sleepy to stand up to the radical left, especially on radical environmental issues, while Trump won’t back down. He says the Iron Range’s economic future is at stake and he can count on Trump to fight for them.

9:10 PM: Reverend Billy Graham’s granddaughter, Cissie Graham Lynch, says religious freedoms were under attack during the Obama-Biden administration by facing faith-based organizations to pay for abortion-inducing drugs and force schools to allow boys to compete as girls and use girls’ locker rooms.

She says when Americans elected Trump, people of faith had a “fierce advocate in the White House.” She praises Trump for eliminating policies “that put our little girls at risk” and giving hope to people of faith around the world.

She says a Biden-Harris administration will leave no room for people of faith.

9:07 PM: John Peterson, who wons metal fabrication business, praises Trump for helping manufacturers who had to reinvent themselves as the market changed. He rips Obama-Biden, two people who knew nothing about business, for not getting government out of the way. He says Trump was elected president and knew what it was like to build a company and build jobs by cutting red tape and ending draconian banking regulations.

“By getting rid of the job-killing NAFTA and negotiating the US-Mexican-Canada trade agreement, President Trump ensured a more competitive playing field for American companies like ours,” he says before adding that Trump will make the economy roar back again after the Coronavirus.

He is a Badger fan (and presumably a fan of their coach Paul Chryst) and says Trump and his Wisconsin Badgers football team share three common traits: Smart, tough, dependable.

9:05 PM: Larry Kudlow, the White House National Economic Council Director, talks about all that Trump has done on the economy with free and and fair trade deals. He speaks about a V-shaped recovery and more tax cuts and rollback of regulation. He says this is no time for tax increases. He asks voters if they want economic health, prosperity, and optimism or stagnation and pessimism. He urges voters to “stay with him.”

8:58 PM: Cris Peterson, a Wisconsin dairy farmer, talks about how her 120-year-old barn caught on fire, and how Trump’s economic boom started to help dairy farmers across the United States. She says Trump has acknowledged the influence of farming and agriculture more than any president in her lifetime, and that gave her the confidence to rebuild her dairy farm. She praises Trump for knowing that agriculture is our backbone and strength and critical to our national security.

“That support and focus on negotiating new trade deals gave us the confidence to rebuild our barn and dairy operation,” she says.

8:57 PM: James Joyce, a Maine lobsterman, praises Trump for ending European tariffs and respecting the views of fisherman unlike Biden, who will be held captive by environmentalists. He says Trump listens to working people like himself. He says he didn’t support in 2016 but Trump followed through on his promises to fishermen like him.

"I have to confess: I didn’t support Trump in 2016. …[But] I strongly support President Trump’s re-election. When he sees something isn't right, he’s fearless in fixing it." – Jason Joyce, lobsterman from Maine #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/JbB4DX2R1C — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 26, 2020

8:52 PM: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he is proud of the job Trump has done as president even though he doesn’t always agree with him. He says Trump gets things done, citing issues like criminal justice reform (First Step Act). Paul says it sought to undo the harms that people like Biden did to lock up a generation of young black men. Paul says Biden bragged about a bill that still wreaks havoc among people of color. Paul praises Trump for not wanting to fight endless wars and leaving blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires. He says Trump is the first president in a generation who wants to end wars instead of starting them. Paul points out Biden voted for the Iraq War, and he says he fears Biden will choose war again and spill our blood and treasure abroad. He says to vote for Trump if you hate war like he hates war or hate sending billions to build the infrastructure of other countries.

8:50 PM: Trump grants Ponder an full pardon.

President Trump pardons Jon Ponder before Night 2 of the #RepublicanConvention: "I will continue to give all Americans, including former inmates, the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream." https://t.co/AYG9neorp4 pic.twitter.com/9oZE5t2CZL — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2020

8:48 PM: Night two winning over even some Never Trumpers

8:40 PM: Bank robber John Ponder, who started an organization that helps prisoners to reintegrate into society after finding God, tells his personal story. Ponder talks about how former FBI agent Richard Beasley, who arrested him, treated him and realized then that he could start programs to do something similar for other prisoners about to be released. Trump welcomes Ponder to the White House and says Ponder’s life is a beautiful testament to the “power of redemption.” Trump says when Ponder was in prison, he started reading the Bible and listening to Christian radio (Billy Graham). Trump says Beasley and Ponder are best friends, and Beasley is with Ponder at the White House. Trump praises Ponder’s organization, Hope for Prisoners, for showing citizens that they are not forgotten and can find redemption. Ponder says he gave his life to Jesus and made a promise that he would spend the rest of his life helping people in circumstances like his.

8:36 PM: Myron Lizer, the Vice President of the Navajo Nation, says his people have never been invited into the American dream until Trump took office. He praises Trump for signing a proclamation recognizing missing and Native Americans and always making it “a priority to repair the relationship” between his people and the federal government. He also praises Trump for nominating “strong conservative judges like Neil Gorsuch, who supports Native American rights.”

8:35 PM: After a video about American exceptionalism, the second night of the RNC opens up with a prayer from Pastor Norma Urrabazo of International Church of Las Vegas. Leighanne Ball, a military spouse, then recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trump grants pardon to activist Jon Ponder ahead of convention appearance https://t.co/N8JFjZ4Xmf — Phil Sanchez (@Phil_Sanchez) August 25, 2020

8:02 PM: Night two about to get started.

Tonight, #RNC2020 honors the Great American Story by featuring the LAND OF OPPORTUNITY! pic.twitter.com/Kk2boaevKr — GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2020

