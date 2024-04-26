O.J. Simpson Cause of Death Revealed

Former NFL running and actor back O.J. Simpson’s cause of death has been revealed.

Simpson’s longtime attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, confirmed that the former football player died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 in Las Vegas, according to a report by TMZ.

LaVergne, who has been handling Simpson’s estate, told the outlet that he has received the disgraced former NFL running back’s death certificate.

Simpson reportedly died on April 10 after spending several months in hospice.

The former NFL player made headlines in February when it was announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Amid rumors of him entering hospice, Simpson took to social media to deny the claims, saying, “Hospice? Hospice? You talking ‘bout hospice?”

Simpson looked frail during his last few public appearances, TMZ noted. In January, he was also seen using a cane to help him walk.

His death elicited mixed reaction, some honored Simpson for his career in football, while others recalled him being acquitted of double murder in 1995.

Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in June of 1994, commented that the former football player’s death was “No great loss to the world.”

Caitlyn Jenner, meanwhile, reacted to Simpson’s death by taking to social media to write, “Good Riddance.”

Others on social media began recirculating the late Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Norm MacDonald’s best O.J. Simpson jokes after the news broke of his death earlier this month.

