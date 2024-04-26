Report: Groups Organizing College Protests Funded by Soros-Tied Entities

Several groups involved in organizing anti-Israel protests that have broken out at college campuses since last week have received money from organizations funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, according to a report.

And at least one of the groups is paying radicals they dub fellows thousands of dollars to head up “campaigns led by Palestinian organizations,” the New York Post reported Friday.

One group is Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), whose satellites helped organize encampments at Ohio State University, Berkeley, Harvard, Yale, and Emory, per the report.

“The SJP parent organization has been funded by a network of nonprofits ultimately funded by, among others, Soros, the billionaire left-wing investor,” the Post‘s Isabel Vincent writes.

SJP with two other groups, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Within Our Lifetime, reportedly staked the tents at Columbia University on April 17.

“An analysis by The Post shows that all three got cash from groups linked to Soros. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund also gave cash to JVP,” Vincent details.

Then there is the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR). The Soros-founded organization Open Society Foundations, which is now run by his son Alex Soros, has reportedly contributed $300,000 to the USCPR since 2017, while the Rockefeller Brothers Fund has given it $355,000 in the past five years.

“USPCR provides up to $7,800 for its community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based ‘fellows’ in return for spending eight hours a week organizing “campaigns led by Palestinian organizations,” Vincent notes.

The article highlights three USCPCR’s radical fellows at several campuses: Malak Afaneh, Craig Birckhead-Morton, and Nidaa Lafi.

Afaneh, who went viral after disrupting a dinner for Berkeley Law School graduates at the residence of Jewish Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and his wife earlier in April, is a fellow for the USPCR and has spoken frequently at anti-Israel demonstrations in recent days, according to the Post.

Birckhead-Morton is another USCPR fellow and was arrested at Yale University on Monday, as the Post noted. The Yale Daily News notes that Martin is charged with first-degree trespassing.

Lafi, who previously headed up the University of Texas Students for Justice Palestine and once interned for the late Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX), was present and active at an encampment at the University of Texas’s Dallas campus Wednesday, according to the Post.

When President Joe Biden went to attend Johnson’s funeral in Dallas in January, Lafi was allegedly part of a protest blocking Biden’s motorcade route and was detained, per the report.