Park Ave Residents Gave Joe Biden 8 Times What They Gave to Donald Trump

Joe Biden’s attempt to convince voters that his blue-collar roots make him the populist candidate in the 2020 presidential race is hard to square with his campaign’s finances.

“I view this as a campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue,” said Biden on Thursday.

Yet Biden’s campaign has raised far more money from Park Avenue in New York City than in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Moreover, he has raised far more on Park Ave than President Donald Trump.

Biden’s campaign has raised over $1 million from donors living on Park Avenue, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings. That is more than eight times the $127,000 raised by the Trump campaign from the same area.

It is also nearly three times the amount his campaign has raised in Scranton and the surrounding area. In the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazelton area, Biden has raised $355,706, according to OpenSecrets.org.

There, Trump is running much closer in the fundraising race, with $336,657. That means Donald Trump’s campaign has raised more money from the Scranton area than it has from Park Ave.

Financial executives are donating more funds to Democrat candidates than to GOP candidates, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.