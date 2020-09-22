RNC Launches Voter Registration Website to Assist Hispanics

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Tuesday that it had launched a Spanish-language website to assist Hispanics with voter registration.

Hispanics, which make up the largest minority voting group with 13 percent of eligible voters, have begun to withdraw support from former Vice President Joe Biden. In July, Hispanics favored Biden over President Trump by more than 30 percentage points. In August, that margin dropped to nine, according to Reuters/Ipsos data.

“In the most crucial election of our lifetime, it has never been more important for voters to have the information they need to take an action to vote, whether by Absentee, Early Voting, or voting on Election Day,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement regarding the website.

The website, vote.gop, which is offered in both English and Spanish, offers voters the ability to customize their selections and set reminders based on their respective states.

According to the RNC, since the dawn of the election cycle, more than 700,000 voters have registered to vote or inquired about their voter registration by using the website. The RNC also highlighted the fact that it had gained more than 140,000 new voters, including 20,000 Republicans, through filed work efforts over the last three weeks.

Reuters noted that “Republicans registered 46,000 voters in 2016 – and has tripled its 2016 volunteer voter registrations this cycle.”