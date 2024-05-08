The pro-Sam Brown super PAC, Duty First Nevada, slammed one of Brown’s opponents in the Republican Senate primary, Jeff Gunter, as a “con man” in its latest ad.

The advertisement, the YouTube link to which was obtained by Breitbart News before it was made public, hits Gunter, a dermatologist, for peddling anti-wrinkle serum on late-night infomercials. Breitbart News noted on Monday that one man filed a lawsuit claiming he contracted horrible health issues while using the product.

“Nevadans know how to spot a con man like longtime California Democrat Jeff Gunter,” a narrator states at the top of the eponymously named ad, “CON MAN Jeff Gunter.”

Notably, Gunter, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Iceland during the Trump administration, was a registered California Democrat as of at least August 9, 2023.

Politico noted last August that Gunter had, at least at that time, not voted from his address in Nevada and was registered for years as a California Democrat.

The narrator also blasts Gunter as “an infomercial doctor who cashed in telling seniors he could reverse their age.”

The ad then cleverly pulls a clip from an infomercial featuring Gunter, who says, “That’s right, Annemarie.”

A chyron in one of the infomercials, which were first reported by Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, features the phrase “Youthology Age Reversing Regiment.”

In Duty First Nevada’s ad, the narrator says, “His latest con: running for Senate as a Republican in Nevada.”

“It’s another scam when he never voted in Nevada, and he didn’t vote for Trump. Jeff Gunter: con-man then, he’s a con man now,” he adds.

As Boyle noted, one man, David Schumacher, filed a lawsuit in Sacramento Superior Court in 2009 that claimed his experience with the “Youthology, Clinical Essentials, 90 second wrinkle eye serum” was disastrous:

“Plaintiff, while using defendant’s product Youthology, Clinical Essentials, 90 second wrinkle eye serum, contracted necrotizing fasciitis, sepsis, and permanent disfigurement, internal organ injury, and scarring around plaintiff’s eyes, and other injuries,” the lawsuit document reads. “Defendants and each of them manufactured or assembled, designed, or manufactured component parts and/or processes, marketed, advertised, failed to test, and warranted the product to be safe for public use.” Gunter is named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit. Later filings in the court case note that Gunter was dismissed as a defendant from the lawsuit, and Youthology settled with the plaintiff. Other filings show the various doctors Schumacher saw as he dealt with necrotizing fasciitis and the horrible processes he went through as he presented at the emergency room where doctors took him in for immediate surgery to remove parts of his face where this infection was spreading. The entire set of documents, dozens of pages long, tells the horrifying story of what this poor man went through. While not everyone had as horrifying an experience as the man who said he contracted necrotizing fasciitis in the lawsuit that Youthology settled, many reviews online on a number of websites called the product a “scam” or “ripoff.”

The ad is the second from the PAC. Its first ad, published late last year, called “Proven Under Fire,” promotes Brown, who is the leading candidate in the race. Now-retired Army Captain Brown’s body was mostly covered in third-degree burns after a roadside bomb went off in Afghanistan while he was protecting his fellow troops – forcing him off the battlefield.

“America First Patriot Sam Brown continues to dominate the primary field in our internal polls. This video shows why Nevada Republicans aren’t buying California Democrat Jeff Gunter’s phony MAGA makeover,” Duty First Nevada told Breitbart News in a statement Wednesday.

The primary will take place on June 11, and the men are also squaring off with former Nevada State Rep. Jim Marchant (R) and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Grady.