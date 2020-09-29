Live Updates*** Debate Night: Donald Trump Vs. ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate.

All times Eastern.

9:07 PM: First question to Trump is about the Supreme Court.

9:06 PM: Trump and Biden get on the stage, but they don’t shake hands due to COVID-19 restrictions. Biden asks Trump: “How are you, man?”

9:05 PM: Chris Wallace welcomes the audience to the debate. He says there will be roughly six 15-minute segments. He says he picked all of the questions and none of the questions have been shared with the commission or the two candidates. No cheering or boos allowed, says Wallace.

Families are in the audience.

8:30 PM: Trump will get the first question at the top of the hour after winning the coin toss.

The youngest person on stage tonight will be Chris Wallace.

He's 72. — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) September 29, 2020

