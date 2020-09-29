***Live Updates*** Debate Night: Donald Trump Vs. ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden

Debate Case Western AP
AP
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

9:07 PM: First question to Trump is about the Supreme Court.

9:06 PM: Trump and Biden get on the stage, but they don’t shake hands due to COVID-19 restrictions. Biden asks Trump: “How are you, man?”

9:05 PM: Chris Wallace welcomes the audience to the debate. He says there will be roughly six 15-minute segments. He says he picked all of the questions and none of the questions have been shared with the commission or the two candidates. No cheering or boos allowed, says Wallace.

Families are in the audience.

8:45 PM: Hillary’s thoughts on tonight’s debate:

8:35 PM:

8:30 PM: Trump will get the first question at the top of the hour after winning the coin toss.

 

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.