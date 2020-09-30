President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on Wednesday threatened to sue unless it is granted access to observe activity inside opened satellite election offices in Philadelphia.

Philly Election Official says City Hall is NOT a public building!! TRUMP observer thrown out of City Hall! what are they doing?? pic.twitter.com/QufmAfdSIA — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) September 30, 2020

The Associated Press reported:

A letter, sent late Tuesday night by a lawyer representing the Trump campaign, insisted the campaign has a legal right to observe the voting process in the heavily Democratic city’s satellite election offices.

“If we have not satisfactorily resolved this matter by tomorrow at 5 p.m., the campaign will seek court intervention,” the lawyer, Linda Kerns, wrote. Election lawyers say there is no right under Pennsylvania law, even for a certified poll watcher, to observe inside an election office where someone is registering to vote, applying for a mail-in ballot or filling one out.

During Tuesday evening’s presidential debate, President Trump referenced Philadelphia’s satellite voting centers.

“As you know, today there was a big problem. In Philadelphia, they went in to watch. They’re called poll watchers,” the president said. “It’s a very safe, very nice thing. They were thrown out. They aren’t allowed to watch. You know why? Cause bad things happen in Philadelphia.”

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump tweeted about claims about poll watchers being blocked from entering the officers.

“Wow. Won’t let Poll Watchers & Security into Philadelphia Voting Places,” he wrote. “There is only one reason why. Corruption!!! Must have a fair Election.”

Wow. Won’t let Poll Watchers & Security into Philadelphia Voting Places. There is only one reason why. Corruption!!! Must have a fair Election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Wednesday, state House Republican lawmakers began advancing a just-introduced resolution to independently set up a committee with subpoena power to investigate how the election is being conducted.