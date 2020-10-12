WATCH: Over 1,000 Texomans Join Two-State Trump Parade

A group of about 1,000 Texomans took part in a two-state parade for President Donald Trump on Saturday.

“Supporters drove from the Hugo Agriplex in Oklahoma and met up with a group of Trump supporters from Paris, Texas, at the Red River,” according to KTEN.

The vehicles traveled along US 271 flying American flags and Trump 2020 flags, the outlet said.

Sunday in Bryan, Texas, thousands of people drove from north Bryan to south College Station to show their support for the president, according to KBTX.

“The organizer says 1,222 vehicles were in the parade and more than 3,000 people participated; more than doubling the size of a similar parade held last month in College Station,” the report stated.

KBTX anchor Rusty Surette shared photos of the event on his Twitter page Sunday:

TRUMP PARADE IN BCS: The nearly one-hour long parade had 1300+ vehicles and more than 3,000 participants that went through Bryan and College Station. If you missed it, we have it streamed here on our web page –> https://t.co/ZL8kF3EO8H pic.twitter.com/mRtisoBFGN — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 11, 2020

On September 27, an estimated 5,000 people in a variety of vehicles rallied for the president in the Texas panhandle, according to Breitbart News.

“Trump supporters gathered a Lubbock’s historic Cook’s Garage on Sunday to participate in a rally that would eventually stretch for miles on the city’s Loop 289 freeway,” the report added.

Twitter user Su Miller shared video footage of the event on her profile:

On September 12, more than 7,000 Trump voters showed up for a “Laredo Trump Train” parade in Laredo, Texas, according to Breitbart News.

“We had a great, peaceful event with over 4,000 vehicles participating and over 7,000 people participating in the event,” organizer and National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza said at the time.

Video footage of the parade showed cars driving through the city honking and displaying their American flags and Trump 2020 flags:

Participant Ricardo Suarez said President Trump was the best candidate because he truly cared about the people living near the Texas border.

“Finally, we have someone that listens to the issues down here and not just takes [sic] our votes for granted,” he commented.