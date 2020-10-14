Nearly 29,000 incorrect ballots were sent to voters in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, according to election board officials.

WPXI reports:

New ballots are being sent out after 28,879 voters in Allegheny County received incorrect ones. Elections Division officials said on Wednesday that mailing of the new, corrected ballots will be completed by Oct. 17, with most being delivered the week of Oct. 19. The issue was the result of a ballot image mapping error by Midwest Direct, the company contracted to handle the printing, collating and mailing of ballots, officials said.

“The mailing by Midwest Direct is from a batch of 32,318 voters whose date of mailing shows in the state ballot tracker as September 28, 2020. There were no issues with the county data, but a ballot image mapping error by Midwest resulted in individual voter’s information being matched to the ballot for the next voter in that batch,” officials said in a statement.

The statement concluded:

Within the next 24 hours, the Elections Division will have a search feature available on its webpage that will allow voters, using their name or voter ID number, to determine if they are part of the impacted batch. In the interim, voters may use the state’s online ballot tracker to look up when their ballot was mailed. It can be found in the column “Ballot Mailed On.” If the date is 09/28/2020, you may have received an incorrect ballot.

The development comes after nearly 50,000 voters received an incorrect ballot in Franklin County, Ohio, according to board election officials in part due to a scanning machine for the issue with ballots.

“The Board of Elections and vendor BlueCrest determined that 49,669 voters received an inaccurate ballot. Those ballots were part of the 237,498 mailed through the United States Postal Service,” The Franklin County Board of Elections said in a statement. “The board has already begun the process to print, stuff, and mail the 49,669 replacement ballots and expect them to be sent to the United States Postal Service within 72 hours for delivery.”

Voting by mail has sparked concerns about voting fraud from experts and has been repeatedly highlighted by President Trump.

“The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it,” the president tweeted in July. “So much time is taken talking about foreign influence, but the same people won’t even discuss Mail-In election corruption.”