Kim Kardashian Meets With Kamala Harris about Criminal Justice Reform

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was at the White House on Thursday to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris about criminal justice reform — a subject that has long been a favorite personal cause for Kardashian.

The event featured four individuals who recently received a presidential pardon after being convicted of non-violent drug offenses.

“I am super honored to be here to hear your stories today,” Kardashian said. “I think it’s so important to share them and amplify them because there are so many people that are in your position that can use the inspiration.”

“I’m just here to help and spread the word.”

Watch below:

Reality-television star Kim Kardashian was invited to discuss criminal justice reform with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House https://t.co/4gaef5y1P8 pic.twitter.com/wBZCFKklcw — Reuters (@Reuters) April 26, 2024

Harris praised Kardashian while also touting her commitment to providing “second chances” for those who have been convicted.

During her tenure as California attorney general, Kamala Harris oversaw the prosecution of nearly 2,000 cases involving marijuana possession, use, and sales.

But facing record unpopularity heading into November’s election, Harris is now singing a different tune.

“I believe – I think we all at this table believe – nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed,” she said last month. “And what we need to do is recognize that far too many people have been sent to jail for simple marijuana possession.”

During the Trump administration, Kim Kardashian similarly advocated for criminal pardons, even posing with then-President Donald Trump in an Oval Office photo.

