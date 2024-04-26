‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo: People in Hollywood Want to Fight Against Biden But ‘Are Petrified’

Emmy-winning actress and The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo told Donald Trump Jr. that she knows from personal experience that many Hollywood stars “want to fight” against the “divisive” Biden administration implementing a social agenda, but “are petrified” to go against the leftists in control.

“I really did want to fight, but I didn’t think I had, A, the voice, B, the balls,” de Matteo, who is best known for portraying Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, said during an appearance on Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.

“I kind of got thrown to the wolves,” the actress continued. “And once I was out there, I was like, ‘I’m out here, what am I going to do? I’m out of my cage.’ Like, I may as well, you know, do what I got to do.”

De Matteo added that she now feels supported by her family and God.

“I do feel like I’m supported by my boyfriend,” she said. “I know this sounds crazy, but by God, my children — they believe in what we believe in, which is freedom and unity the right way, not unity the way this administration was trying to push. That was bullshit.”

“They took every social agenda and used that and used these social issues as pawns to further their administration, did nothing but divide people,” de Matteo asserted.

The actress went on to lament the Biden administration “hammering” inconsequential social topics while more important issues are going on in the country, adding that people in Hollywood are afraid to speak up.

“This administration just has been hammering all of these things, and people in Hollywood are petrified,” she said. “What, are you going to speak out against race, and sex, and all of that stuff? People are afraid to have those kinds of conversations, because first of all, you never win — you’re just never going to win.”

“I’m just so liberal that I’m conservative at this point, do you know what I mean?” de Matteo laughed. “I’m just so open, that’s the thing, liberals are supposed to be open-minded.”

Notably, de Matteo’s comments come amid the Biden administration establishing new Title IX regulations that expand the definition of sex in sexual harassment and discrimination complaints to include people who identify as the opposite sex.

