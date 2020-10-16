Donald Trump: Republicans Will Win Minnesota Thanks to Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump said Friday at a rally in Ocala, Florida, that Republicans will win Minnesota in November because of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“I think we’re gonna win Minnesota because of Omar. Think of it, she hates our country; she hates our country. She comes from a place that doesn’t even have a government and then she comes here… she tells us how to run our country and she hates our country,” he told the crowd.

The president added that if it did happen, it would be the first time since 1972.

“Can you imagine? Hasn’t been won by a Republican but we’re doing very well there, thank you very much, Omar,” he continued:

Now, we got people, it’s not even thinkable. You know, it used to be that Congress, they loved Israel. Today, it’s almost like the opposite. It’s crazy. What they’ve done to Israel is incredible. Not the Senate, in all fairness. But if you look at the House with [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and these people, it’s like they hate Israel, and they believe in Omar, who came in here, married her brother or something and came in illegally. Come on justice, let’s go justice, Department of Justice.

In September, Project Veritas released the results of its investigation into alleged ballot harvesting by Omar’s supporters, according to Breitbart News.

“We are showing Americans what is really going on in one of our great cities — but, it is not me saying — we have the operatives on tape saying it all themselves,” said James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas.

In a tweet on September 27, Trump shared the Breitbart News article about the investigation and said, “We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement”: