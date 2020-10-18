Cal Cunningham is now the first North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate in 22 years not to receive the Charlotte Observer’s endorsement.

The Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer on Saturday declined to endorse Cunningham. This makes Cunningham the first North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate to not receive an endorsement from the Charlotte Observer since John Edwards in 1998.

In a joint editorial, both outlets wrote that they planned on endorsing Cunningham; however, his lack of transparency and refusal to answer questions from the North Carolina press led the papers to reconsider.

The papers wrote:

His [Cunningham’s] lack of judgment during a race that could swing the balance of power in Washington, as well as his selfishness in taking this risk, should deeply trouble North Carolinians. We’re especially concerned about Cunningham’s response to the revelations, which may offer a glimpse into the kind of senator he’d be. If elected, he’ll face his share of flammable issues and controversial votes he’ll need to explain. But in these past two weeks, he’s avoided questions about his behavior — whether it’s part of a pattern, how it conflicts with his military obligations, and if it involved any campaign funds. That’s not accountability. It’s political strategy.

Cunningham has continued to dodge questions from the media and canceled many campaign events since the Associated Press confirmed he had an affair with California public relations strategist Arlene Guzman Todd.

During one recent press conference, he dodged questions from four separate outlets on whether he had an affair with any women other than Guzman Todd. The National File reported this week they had confirmed that Cunningham had a second affair.

In contrast, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) has continued to hold campaign events and be available to the press.

Tillis told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle this weekend that Cunningham and former Vice President Joe Biden are running on “dishonesty.”

