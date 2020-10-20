Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

All times Eastern.

—

7:35 PM: Air Force One lands, and the rally will start any minute.

The crowd in Erie, PA awaiting President Trump pic.twitter.com/vfu5OzO0gL — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 20, 2020

7:15 PM: Trump expected to land shortly:

Watch live: Donald Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania https://t.co/ZpfC89GD45 — The Independent (@Independent) October 20, 2020

6:50 PM: Another rally about to get started in must-win Pennsylvania. Trump expected to arrive at the top of the hour.

USA chant at the Trump Rally in Erie, Pennsylvania this is Trump Country. pic.twitter.com/Vjxodb8EoF — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 20, 2020

