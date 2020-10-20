Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.
All times Eastern.
—
7:35 PM: Air Force One lands, and the rally will start any minute.
The crowd in Erie, PA awaiting President Trump pic.twitter.com/vfu5OzO0gL
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 20, 2020
7:15 PM: Trump expected to land shortly:
10/20/20 — Erie, Pennsylvania!
President Trump landing shortly, see you soon—let’s #MAGA🇺🇸
ἱhttps://t.co/zqgeZMtyiF pic.twitter.com/ACVfJCE7M7
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) October 20, 2020
Watch live: Donald Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania https://t.co/ZpfC89GD45
— The Independent (@Independent) October 20, 2020
6:50 PM: Another rally about to get started in must-win Pennsylvania. Trump expected to arrive at the top of the hour.
USA chant at the Trump Rally in Erie, Pennsylvania this is Trump Country. pic.twitter.com/Vjxodb8EoF
— Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 20, 2020
Trump just finished his rally in Muskegon, Mich.
Next stop: Janesville, Wis., where a crowd of thousands is waiting for him.
— Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) October 17, 2020
“You know who doesn’t particularly like America? Joe Biden supporters,” says @SenRonJohnson – warming up the crowd at @realDonaldTrump rally in Janesville, WI
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 17, 2020
An intriguing Trump protest display in Janesville. https://t.co/sfwa37vxPk
— Matt Forbeck (@mforbeck) October 17, 2020
Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson speak to Trump supporters in Janesville before the rally. pic.twitter.com/ETZ3gfSm4U
— Angela Major (@angela_major_) October 17, 2020
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.