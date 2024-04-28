Luttig: Supreme Court Fiddling While Trump Is an ‘Existential Threat to America’s Democracy’

Retired Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that the Supreme Court was fiddling as former President Donald Trump’s immunity claims are an “existential threat to America’s democracy.”

Luttig said, “The Supreme Court has now fiddled while the Rome has almost burned to the ground, all but trivializing the existential threat to America’s democracy and the rule of law facing the country. America’s democracy and rule of law are the heart and soul of the nation. It’s our democracy and the rule of law that have made America the beacon of freedom from the world for almost 250 years. Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election did drive a stake through America’s democracy and the rule of law. His efforts to overturn the election disqualified him from the presidency under the 14th Amendment, and it rendered him subject to prosecution for his offenses against the United States. Yet 3 1/2 years later, the former president has remained unapologetically defiant.”

He added, “This week, he argued, as you said to a receptive Supreme Court that he is absolutely immune from prosecution for his offenses and indeed that all presidents must be absolutely immune from prosecution for the crimes they commit while in the Oval Office in order that he and all future presidents will be free to faithfully execute the laws without fear that they will be held accountable for the crimes they commit while in office. That is an absurd argument being made before the Supreme Court, and it’s an embarrassment to the Constitution and to our country.”

