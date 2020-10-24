Live Updates*** Trump Holds Wisconsin Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

7:59 PM: Trump is a machine with these rallies.

Quick video of the line into the air strip. pic.twitter.com/Cj3Mo719cJ — Ethan Duran (@duranethanj) October 24, 2020

The crowd is filling in at the President Trump rally at Waukesha County Airport. The president is scheduled to speak at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/X7KmseHDZ8 — Waukesha Freeman (@WaukeshaFreeman) October 24, 2020