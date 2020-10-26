Report: Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins Allegedly Flips Off Trump Supporters

DeAndre Hopkins
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A report has surfaced that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins swerved his vehicle and flipped off a caravan of Trump supporters while on his way to a game in Arizona.

The report claims that Hopkins, driving a black Ferrari, spotted the caravan while driving to his team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. The report claims that the wide receiver began swerving his vehicle in and out of the caravan and flipping off Trump supporters.

The shirt the driver is wearing in the above tweet, does appear to be similar to that worn by Hopkins after arriving at the game.

The Trump caravans have been a regular occurrence in the Glendale area over the past several weeks. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks in overtime, 37-34.

