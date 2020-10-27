‘Character Is on the Ballot’: Joe Biden Unveils Closing Ad of 2020 Race

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is on the airwaves with its final ad of the general election, asserting that the 2020 contest will determine the “character” of America for decades to come.

On Tuesday, the Democrat nominee’s campaign released an ad, titled “Rising,” meant to serve as the closing argument for Biden’s White House bid. The ad, which will run nationwide until Election Day, sums up the central theme of Biden’s campaign, mainly that the 2020 election is a “battle for the soul of the nation.”

“Who we are, what we stand for, and maybe most importantly who we’re going to be is all at stake,” the Democrat nominee says as photos from the campaign trail flash across the screen. “Character is on the ballot, the character of the country, and this is our opportunity to leave the dark, angry politics of the past four years behind us.”

Biden proceeds in the ad to argue that the general election is a moment “to choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction” before asking voters to head to the polls and cast their ballots for him.

“I believe it’s time to unite the country, to come together as a nation, but I can’t do it without you,” the former vice president says in the ad. “We need to remember this is the United States of America, and there has never been anything we’ve been unable to do when we’ve done it together.”

The ad comes as most political prognosticators and polls seem to indicate that Biden is favored to oust President Donald Trump this November. Although the race has tightened in recent days, especially after revelations that the former vice president’s youngest son, Hunter, appears to have financially benefited from his family’s political influence.

Despite speculation that victory is assured, Biden’s team has begun tampering down expectations in recent weeks, with the former vice president’s campaign manager warning supporters that the race “will come down to the wire” and that in many of the critical swing states there is “functionally” a tie.