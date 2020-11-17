Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) claimed Monday that President Donald Trump will be remembered as a demagogue who tried to undermine the rule of law.

“Donald Trump will go down in history not just as a racist, sexist, xenophobe and religious bigot. He will be remembered as a demagogue who, more than anyone else, attempted to undermine the rule of law and destroy American democracy,” the senator wrote:

“He will not be missed,” he added.

On November 5, President Trump vowed to take significant legal action to challenge elections in key swing states after watching his margin of victory shrink due to late-counted ballots for Joe Biden (D).

“We think there’ll be a lot of litigation, because we cannot have an election stolen like this,” Trump said. “We want every legal vote counted, and I want every legal vote counted.”

However, during an interview Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Sanders called on the president to “man up” and concede the election:

The idea that he continues to tell his supporters that the only reason he may have lost this election is because of fraud is an absolutely disgraceful un-American thing to do and I would just hope to God he has the decency in him to man-up and say, you know what? We fought hard, we lost the election, good luck to Joe Biden, I love America.

“The fact he is not even cooperating in the transition and the fact he continues to deny reality and to continue to suggest that Biden has illegally won the election is beyond belief in terms of behavior for an American president,” he continued.

Despite his comments, Trump reiterated in a tweet Sunday that many of the court cases being filed across the country are not his administration’s, but “those of people that have seen horrible abuses”:

Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020