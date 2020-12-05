A majority of Georgia voters believe the 2020 presidential election was compromised enough to alter the results of the election, a Trafalgar Group survey released Friday showed.

The survey, taken December 1-3 among 1,083 respondents, examined the forthcoming Senate runoff races between Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D) as well as Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D).

The survey showed Ossoff and Perdue are statistically tied, with 48 percent and 47.3 percent, respectively. The race between Loeffler and Warnock is not as narrow, with the incumbent leading Warnock 50.2 percent to 45.3 percent. Nearly five percent remain undecided in each race.

Robert Cahaly, Trafalgar Group’s chief pollster, added that the survey “shed some light on Georgia voters opinions of whether the #Presidential elections were compromised enough to change the outcome.”

A majority of voters, 53.2 percent, said “yes,” while 37.9 percent said “no” and 8.9 percent indicated that they remained unsure. The majority is even greater among GOP voters exclusively, 74.6 percent of whom expressed the belief that the elections were compromised enough to change the outcome:

Our @trafalgar_group #GASen #Runoff #Polls also shed some light on Georgia voters opinions of whether the #Presidential elections were compromised enough to change the outcome. All voters 53.2% yes, 37.9% no, 8.9% unsure. GOP voters 74.6% yes, 15.9% no, 9.5% unsure. — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) December 4, 2020

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.89 percent.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is holding a victory rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday in support of the Republican senators and other GOP politicians. President Trump, who will headline the event, has emphasized the importance of the race in recent days.

“Will be going to Georgia for a big Trump Rally in support of our two great Republican Senators, David and Kelly. They are fantastic people who love their Country and love their State,” Trump announced this week. “We must work hard and be sure they win. #USA”:

Will be going to Georgia for a big Trump Rally in support of our two great Republican Senators, David and Kelly. They are fantastic people who love their Country and love their State. We must work hard and be sure they win. #USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

President Trump has also thanked lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood for fighting for election integrity but reportedly “urged them to stop telling Georgia voters to boycott the runoff election,” Breitbart News reported.