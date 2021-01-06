GOP Rep. Chip Roy: ‘Will Not Be Deterred’ in Fulfilling Oath by ‘Mob Demand’

Protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty …
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Penny Starr

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) responded to the massive crowd of protesters on the Capitol grounds, where some have managed to get inside the building, calling it “mob demand.”

“To those storming the Capitol – I am on the House floor and I will not be deterred from upholding my oath, under God, to the Constitution by mob demand,” Roy tweeted.  #StandUpForAmerica

He also tweeted that he supports Vice President Mike Pence as it relates to a statement he issued today, stating that his loyalty lies with the Constitution and his oath of office.

Congress is expected today during a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

