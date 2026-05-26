Murphy on Iran: ‘Every Day This War Goes On, We Get Weaker, They Get Stronger’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said every day President Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran go on, “we get weaker, they get stronger.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “So over the weekend, Trump sent mixed signals about a potential deal with Iran, saying that a deal was largely negotiated and that the Strait of Hormuz would be open, but also launching new strikes in southern Iran at the same time. So, do you think that we are closer to ending this war? And what has the United States exactly gotten out of all of this?”

Murphy said, “Well, listen, I want this war to end as soon as possible. I mean, every single day that this war continues, the country gets weaker, Iran gets stronger. Families are being devastated here. So, you know, this is not going to be a good deal. But right now, we just need the war to end. I mean, what he’s talking about is pretty ridiculous. He’s basically talking about paying Iran money, right? Getting rid of sanctions that we have on Iran. So, giving Iran billions of dollars just so that we can get back to where we were before the war started. Right? The strait is open again. Well, we didn’t have to, you know, go through this whole misery. If all we wanted was the Strait of Hormuz to be open, it was open. But the bottom line is, every day this war goes on, we get weaker, they get stronger. So, even though this isn’t a good deal, I’ll take it because we need to bring our troops home. We shouldn’t lose a single additional American. We spent so much money on this war, we’ve got to get gas prices down. So that’s my position.”

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