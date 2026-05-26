‘Shark Tank’ Star Lectures ‘Kids’ on Buying Lunch. Here’s Why He’s Wrong.

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Emma-Jo Morris talked about Kevin O’Leary.

O’Leary said, “What that argument basically sounds like to somebody listening to it who isn’t delusional is that young people should accept worse lives.”

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