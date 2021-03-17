Iowa’s Democrat state auditor Rob Sand admits Rita Hart is wrong to challenge the second congressional district election in the House of Representatives instead of in Iowa courts.

Sand joined Iowa Radio host Simon Conway on his show Tuesday to discuss Iowa politics.

Conway and Sand briefly spoke about the second congressional district where Rita Hart is trying to overturn the election results of losing to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) by six votes.

“You were one of the people in Iowa that certified the election of Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Now, Nancy Pelosi is threatening to throw that out, with Rita Hart not bothering the Iowa Courts with her objection,” Conway said. “Are you disappointed that she chose not to use the Iowa court system to challenge an Iowa election result?”

Sand responded, “I love the Iowa court system, we have a very good court system, and my first preference, all other things being equal, would be the Iowa court system.”

The Iowa Field Report on Monday highlighted Hart’s recording talking about the election results last year.

“There was only one way to get the result we need, to take this to the Committee on House Administration,” Hart said.

“Iowans in the Second District know Mariannette Miller-Meeks is their rightful Congresswoman. She won on election day, won the recount, and was certified the winner, even by Democrats,” said Republican Party of Iowa Communication Director Kollin Crompton in a press release. “And now Rob Sand admits, if Hart truly cared about Iowa law, she would not have gone to Nancy Pelosi asking her to change the election results.”

Breitbart News reported last week the Committee on House Administration voted along party lines to continue an inquiry into Iowa’s second congressional district.