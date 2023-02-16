A focus group of swing voters in Michigan indicated Tuesday that they unanimously want President Joe Biden to opt against running for reelection and would like to see him face a challenger during the Democrat primaries.

The Engagious/Schlesinger focus group, first reported by Axios, found that all 13 respondents would like to see a Democrat candidate primary Biden in 2024, even if they are unsure which Democrat politician should do it.

Outside of one participant who suggested Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) as a primary challenger, “not a single other participant had a Democrat in mind, but would like to see just about anyone challenge the president,” according to Axios.

Each of the 13 respondents voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

Nearly two-thirds of the group said they would abandon Biden for “a generic, not-at-all controversial, middle-aged white male Republican governor who has mainstream conservative views.”

Biden’s age, “mental acuity,” and fitness to serve are driving concerns for the Michigan swing voters.

Valerie C. told Axios that Biden “looks extremely frail” and “looks older” every time she sees him while noting that Trump “looks exactly the same.”

“It doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere for 30 years,” Valerie said of Trump. “Biden, I worry that he might be gone next week or something, so that’s kind of scary to see.”

Another respondent, Jill O., said Biden “doesn’t seem fit to be holding such a high position in office” after observing him “think and sort of be out of it when he’s in public.”

“I just think there are others that may be more — I don’t want to say more credible — but the longevity of a person matters. I mean, there’s never been a president older than him,” Jill O. added.

The focus group’s findings come amid polling that found a growing number of Democrats do not want Biden to run for a second term in office. An AP poll earlier in the month found that just 37 percent of Democrats want him to run for reelection, which is down from the 52 percent who did in the weeks leading up to November’s midterm elections.

Engagious president Rich Thau said, “Without hesitation, Michigan swing voters would deny Joe Biden what the last four presidents enjoyed — an unimpeded pathway to re-nomination.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.