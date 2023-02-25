Paul Ryan, a member of the Fox Corporation Board of Directors, said this weekend he will skip the 2024 Republican National Convention if former President Donald Trump wins the Republican Party primary.

In an interview on WISN ABC, Ryan was asked where he would be during the 2024 convention held in Milwaukee.

“Where will you be?” the host asked.

“It depends on who the nominee is,” Ryan replied. “I’ll be here if it’s not named somebody Trump.”

“You won’t show up if it’s someone —,” the host said before Ryan quickly cut in.

“Yeah, I’m not interested in participating, no,” Ryan retorted.

“Even if in Wisconsin?” the host asked.

Ryan replied, “Even Wisconsin”:

Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan from Wisconsin says he won't show up at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee if former President Donald Trump is the nominee

According to recent polling, it appears probable Trump will be the favorite to win the GOP primary against competitors and hypothetical candidates. A Rasmussen Reports poll found Thursday that Trump more than doubled Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary matchup.

Fifty-two percent supported Trump, while only 24 percent chose DeSantis — less than half. Just 15 percent said they supported former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, widely viewed as the most establishment candidate among the three potential contenders.

Ryan’s comment comes as he holds significant influence within the Fox Corporation Board of Directors. Ryan, a board member since March 2019, serves as the chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee at the Fox Corporation.

His authority in that capacity includes establishing “broad corporate policies,” setting “strategic direction,” and overseeing “management identification and management of risks,” according to Fox Corporation.

His broad and powerful position has raised questions in the past about why Ryan’s position has not been disclosed to viewers during Fox News and Fox Business media coverage of Ryan’s political opinions.