Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Saturday Americans are wise to what is truly going on amid news former President Donald Trump may be arrested.
“God Bless President Trump. Real America knows this is all a sham,” Jordan wrote in a social media post:
God Bless President Trump. Real America knows this is all a sham.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 18, 2023
Early Saturday, Trump said he expects to be arrested this week based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Breitbart News reported.
The office is investigating his alleged role in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. Now, Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, is also calling for those who back him to protest.
On his social media platform called Truth Social, Trump wrote:
ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!
It was not immediately known what the criminal charges would be against him, the Breitbart article said.
However, “reports about Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case related to porn star Daniels and the former president indicated in recent weeks that an indictment decision could be near,” the outlet continued.
Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed plans to arrest Trump, claiming the effort was intended to hurt his campaign.
“This is what they do in communist countries,” she stated, adding the case was a wild example of how leftists want to destroy the former president.
She also predicted that “Trump will win in the biggest landslide victory if they arrest him. People are furious!”
Jordan’s followers were quick to react to his post, one individual writing, “Hopefully Alvin Bragg can be brought before this House after what he’s done to our President.”
Another person called the efforts against Trump “a desperate attempt to shift focus from the Biden family corruption.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.