MTG Blasts Plans to Arrest Trump: ‘This Is What They Do in Communist Countries’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Saturday blasted plans to arrest former President Donald Trump, claiming the effort is intended to hurt his 2024 campaign.

“This is what they do in communist countries,” Greene told Secrets, the Washington Examiner reported.

MTG: @realDonaldTrump arrest ‘Is what they do in communist countries!’ @RepMTG wants DOJ, NY DA investigated. Case meant to overshadow GOP focus on Hunter, China $$ to Bidens Trump 'will win landslide victory if they arrest him. People are furious!”https://t.co/ZtmTQmcaSX pic.twitter.com/ekxmoskYa2 — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) March 18, 2023

In his announcement Saturday, Trump said he expects to be arrested this week based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to Breitbart News.

Those officials are investigating his alleged role in hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, who met with the office recently to discuss the matter, UPI reported Thursday.

“Daniels’ attorney confirmed her Wednesday meeting with the office in the investigation that could lead to the first criminal charges ever against a former president and could put Trump’s current efforts to return to the White House in jeopardy,” the article read.

In a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote:

ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

It was not yet known what criminal charges would be against the former president, per the Breitbart article.

However, “reports about Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case related to porn star Daniels and the former president indicated in recent weeks that an indictment decision could be near,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Greene said the case is a wild example of how leftists want to destroy Trump, then predicted, “Trump will win in the biggest landslide victory if they arrest him. People are furious!”

Now, she is working to get the Republican House conference to investigate the matter.