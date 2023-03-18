Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich criticized the legal system for ignoring payments to the Biden family from other countries while targeting Republicans for “trivia.”

“A legal system which ignores millions in payments to the Biden family from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and elsewhere but focuses on Republicans over trivia is a system on the edge of collapse in public esteem and public support,” he wrote in a social media post Saturday.

“It is sick. Americans will demand deep reforms,” Gingrich added:

A legal system which ignores millions in payments to the Biden family from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and elsewhere… Posted by Newt Gingrich on Saturday, March 18, 2023

His comments come as former President Donald Trump said on Saturday he expects to be arrested soon based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, per Breitbart News.

D.A. Alvin Bragg’s office is investigating his alleged role in hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. The news comes as Trump is also running again for president in 2024.

In a statement on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote:

ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

It was not immediately known what the criminal charges would be against the former president.

After years of denial, Hunter Biden recently admitted, then justified, his family’s multi-million dollar business with Chinese entities that have ties to the Chinese Communist Party, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for Hunter Biden:

Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a privately-owned, legitimate energy company in China. As part of that joint venture, Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with [sic] at the time, and sharing expenses.

During a recent interview with Breitbart News, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said President Joe Biden’s (D) administration has been pushing back against transparency regarding GOP investigators looking into his family’s business dealings.

McCarthy said, “Why would they fight it? It’s very interesting to us. Why would they fight just the story on the laptop itself? Why would they go out of their way to get people who are in the intel community—literally, 52 of them—to sign a letter to say it was false?”

“Well, we’re bringing those people in. We’re going to cross every T and dot every I and we’re going to get all the information here,” he concluded.

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News , Zenny Phuong / Breitbart News