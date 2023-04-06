CNN Poll: Just 32% Say Biden Deserves Reelection, Down 5 Points

Just 32 percent of Americans say former President Joe Biden deserves reelection, down five points since December, a CNN poll found Thursday.

While few Americans think Biden deserves reelection, 54 percent of Democrats said they would like someone other than Biden as the 2024 nominee. Only 44 percent say he should be the nominee.

Previous CNN polling has found that Democrats do not have a consensus of who should replace him. CNN reported:

About 7 in 10 in that group say they just generally want to see someone other than Biden, and no individual candidate is named by more than 5% of those looking for an alternate nominee. Those named by more than 1% include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 5%, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 4%, Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Michelle Obama at 3% each, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 2% each. Democratic-aligned voters split over whether the party would have a better chance of winning in 2024 with Biden at the head of the ticket (49%) or if they’d have a better chance with someone else (49%). Biden’s strongest boosters on this question are Democratic-aligned voters age 65 or older (65% say the party would have a better chance with Biden than someone else), while 61% of those younger than 45 say the party would have a better shot at winning with someone else.

Moreover, the Thursday poll found that the majority of Americans do not trust Biden or believe him to be mentally sharp. The poll found:

The poll also finds negative views of Biden persist across several personal attributes, with majorities saying he does not have the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president (67%), does not inspire confidence (65%), is not honest and trustworthy (54%) and does not care about people like them (54%). Americans are more evenly split over whether Biden can work effectively with Congress — 48% say he can, 51% that he cannot.

CNN POLL: Joe Biden’s approval rating is massively underwater on his handling of the economy, immigration, and China. pic.twitter.com/dqfsVlc2UB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2023

The poll sampled 1,595 Americans with a 3.3 point margin of error.

