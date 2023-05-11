“You know, Donald Trump said a couple of weeks ago, ‘I am your retribution.’ Guess what, everybody? No thanks. No thanks,” Christie said. “If I was going to pay somebody to be my retribution, I guarantee this, it wouldn’t be him.”

“Here’s why it wouldn’t be him, because he doesn’t want to be my retribution. That’s baloney,” the former governor added. “The only person he cares about is him. And if we haven’t learned that since Election Day of 2020 to today, then we are not paying attention.”

Christie, a former Trump supporter, also outlined the need for a GOP challenger who will confront Trump on the debate stage.

“You better have somebody on that stage who can do to [Trump] what I did to Marco because that’s the only thing that’s going to defeat Donald Trump… And that means you’ve got to have the skill to do it,” he said.

“And that means you have to be fearless, because he will come right back at you. So you need to think about who’s got the skill to do that. And who’s got the guts to do it? Because it’s not going to end nicely. No matter what, his end will not be calm and quiet,” Christie, who, like many others, is expected to make a decision in the coming months, added.

