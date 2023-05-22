Democrat Marianne Williamson, who launched a long-shot campaign to primary President Joe Biden, reportedly lost two top campaign officials within days of each other.

Williamson’s campaign lost its campaign manager, Peter Daou, last Saturday and its deputy manager, Jason Call, on Friday, according to Politico. A campaign staffer confirmed to the publication that the two left the campaign but claimed it was mutual.

“The campaign is just moving in a different direction,” a Williamson campaign staffer said, referring to the campaign’s direction. Daou “comes from a background of what you would call traditional Democratic politics, and Marianne is looking for something a bit more innovative.”

However, Daou, who has worked for a handful of other presidential campaigns in the past, said it was “categorically false” that he left the campaign because it was moving in a different direction but did not want to elaborate.

The Williamson campaign and Daou later posted on social media that he had an “urgent family obligation” that made it “very difficult” for him to continue working for the campaign.

The deputy campaign manager is running as the Green Party candidate in Washington’s Second Congressional District in 2024 and declined to speak to the publication about his decision to leave the campaign. Politico wrote:

Call, who is also running as a Green Party candidate for Washington’s 2nd congressional district, declined an interview request for this story. Call announced on Twitter that the Green Party raised money for the filing fee the day after his resignation, but he is not yet officially declared with the FEC.

According to the Williamson campaign staffer, Roza Calderon will take over running the campaign. Notably, Daou reportedly has a “hand in naming his replacement.” Calderon was previously a Sanders 2020 presidential campaign surrogate and, most recently, the executive director of Future Generations.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.