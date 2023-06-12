Grassley: Burisma Executive Who Allegedly Paid Bidens Has Audio Recordings

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday announced on the Senate floor that the Burisma executive who allegedly paid President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations of them as an “insurance policy.”

Grassley said an FBI document, known as an FD-1023, that was shown to the House Oversight Committee last Thursday — but that he has also seen — has a redacted reference to the executive possessing 15 audio recordings of phone calls between himself and Hunter Biden and two audio recordings of phone calls between himself and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Grassley said on the Senate floor:

With respect to the 1023 shown to that House Oversight Committee, from what I’ve been told by folks who’ve revealed it, is filled with redactions. Now the document that [Comer] and I read had maybe two or three half-inch redactions — not all sentences redacted, as I’m told the document in the SCIF is. So Director [Christopher Wray] placed redactions on a document that’s already unclassified. … More than that, the FBI had Congress review a redacted unclassified document in a classified facility. … Can you believe — redacting an unclassified document? So now, let me assist for the purposes of more transparency on this subject. The 1023 produced to the House Committees redacted [a] reference that [said] the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversation, with 17 such recordings. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, The foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot. The 1023 also indicates that then Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden. Based on the facts known to the Congress and the public, it is clear that the Justice Department the FBI haven’t nearly had the same laser focus on the Biden family. Special Counsel Jack Smith has used a recording against former President Trump. Well, what is U.S. Attorney Weiss doing with respect to these alleged Joe and Hunter Biden recordings that are apparently relevant to the high stakes bribery scheme?

Grassley said getting the “full and complete” 1023 was “critical for the American people to know and understand the true nature of the document and to hold the Justice Department and the FBI accountable.”

“It’s also important [for] constitutional congressional oversight powers against an out of control executive branch, obviously drunk with political infection,” he added.

