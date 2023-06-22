Mike Pence Lands Endorsement from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence picked up an endorsement from Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN), his successor as the Hoosier State’s executive, on Wednesday.

“I’ve known Mike Pence for decades. Throughout those years, he’s remained as honest as the day is long,” Holcomb stated in a press release shared by Pence’s campaign. “Never once has he sacrificed an ounce of integrity in service to our state and nation as Congressman, Governor, and Vice President.”

Holcomb continued, saying Pence has “long been known to be forthright on the issues of the day, convicted in thought, and a consistent messenger regarding America’s role, at home and abroad, as a powerful force for good.”

“He’s experienced, allergic to personal scandal, and prepared to serve as our next President on day one,” the governor added of his predecessor. “As one Hoosier Governor to another, I look forward to supporting him as the weeks and months ahead unfold.”

Pence expressed his and his wife Karen’s gratitude, stating they are “truly humbled.”

“Governor Holcomb was a steadfast partner as we cut taxes, achieved record employment, expanded school choice, and stood for the right to life here in the Hoosier State, and I am grateful for his unwavering support,” added Pence.

Holcomb’s backing makes Pence just the third GOP primary candidate in the field of a dozen to receive a gubernatorial endorsement, as he joins former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has endorsements from Govs. Henry McMaster (R-SC) and Jim Justice (R-WV) thus far, while Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) is backing DeSantis, as FiveThirtyEight notes.

Trump’s nine endorsements from U.S. senators and his dozens from U.S. representatives greatly outnumber his opponents at the moment, while DeSantis also holds an advantage over the field with the support of a handful of House Republicans to go along with Stitt’s backing.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) scored early endorsements from his colleagues Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), while fellow candidate, Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), has locked up the support of both U.S. senators from the Roughrider State, John Hoeven (R-ND) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

