Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown, a Republican, on Monday officially launched his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada — one that Republicans are eyeing to flip in 2024 and regain control of the Senate.

Brown, who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan, said in a statement:

Right now, the American Dream is at risk. Joe Biden and Jacky Rosen promised to unite Americans and solve problems. Instead, they’ve abandoned Nevada and divided America with extreme policies to satisfy special interests in Washington. I know our mission to restore the American Dream is achievable if we work together. In the military, no one asks you what party you are in. They just want to know they can count on you to get the job done. That’s the attitude we need to tackle the problems of today. As your Senator, I will get the job done for Nevada.

Brown is running for incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen’s (D) seat.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Sen. Steve Daines (R-SD) issued a statement in support of Brown on Monday, indicating the support of Senate Republicans.

“Sam Brown’s life of service and sacrifice is an inspiration to all Americans. I am very pleased that Sam is stepping up to run for the U.S. Senate,” he said.

Brown ran for a Senate seat in 2022 for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D) seat but lost the GOP primary to Adam Laxalt with 34 percent of the vote. Laxalt narrowly lost the race. Laxalt is currently serving as a presidential campaign adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

The cat is out of the bag — In the military, no one asks you what party you’re in. They just want to know that they can count on you to fight alongside them. I’m ready to lead and fight for Nevadans again. https://t.co/LB0ndz9VBx — Sam Brown (@CaptainSamBrown) July 10, 2023

Brown is a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. He was injured in 2008 while deployed in Afghanistan by a roadside bomb. He is married to a fellow Army veteran, Amy, who served in Iraq. They have three children.

Brown worked as a warehouse distribution manager at Amazon in Reno, Nevada, then started a small business supplying veterans with critical medications outside of the VA, according to his campaign bio.

So far, former state representative Jim Marchant is also running in the GOP primary.

Senate Republicans have a shot at taking control of the Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans 51-49. However, in 2024, 23 Democrats are up for reelection versus 11 Republicans.

Democrats are defending seats in the battleground states of Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

