Army veteran and Nevada Senate Republican candidate Sam Brown in an exclusive interview with Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday called incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) a “foot soldier” for President Joe Biden’s agenda driven by “coastal elites.”

“She’s no better than a foot soldier for Joe Biden’s agenda. You got Kamala Harris from San Francisco, Chuck Schumer from New York City, and these coastal elites that are driving their agenda,” Brown told host Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“They love to have folks like Jacky Rosen in the Senate from Nevada, because she’ll be there consistently every time they need her to push that agenda,” he said.

The veteran said that he, in contrast, knows what it is like to pursue the American dream.

Brown, who is in his 40s, graduated from West Point. While serving in Afghanistan in 2008 as an infantry officer, his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb that led to three years of recovery at the San Antonio Medical Center where he met his wife, a dietician and fellow Army and Iraq War veteran.

“We began to kind of pursue our own version of the American Dream outside of the uniform, went back to school, got my MBA, and while trying to get my business up and off the ground, you know, did what so many Americans had to do, which is you make things work,” he said.

Brown said he worked in the warehouse of a distribution center, packing and loading boxes onto 18-wheelers. “I left every shift with sweat of my brow and sore muscles, knowing that I had pride of doing something that day, but in the mornings and evenings working on building my business, and we got to realize that dream of getting the company running that provided pharmaceutical support to veterans when the VA system wasn’t able to get it to them on time.”

Listen to the interview here:

Brown said he became interested in running for office after seeing so many losing hope in the American dream.

“Too many politicians represent D.C. values, D.C. priorities,” he said, calling Rosen a representative of D.C. to Nevada, instead of a representative of Nevada to D.C.

“I have people for the last two years saying Sam, we need folks like us, we need folks like you. We trust you. You know us, you understand our issues, and you’re gonna fight for us. And so I’ve really just responded to that call,” Brown explained.

“I’m just not even sure that Jackie Rosen understands the implications of her votes on the people because she’s just, she’s too detached,” he said. “She’s a foot soldier and it’s why we need folks to stand up who have put their life on the line, who’ve taken the risk to start businesses, who are still invested, like, have school-aged children like my wife and I do. We get it. We represent Nevada. We represent so much of America and and that’s why we need this new leadership.”

Brown slammed Biden’s agenda as out of touch with ordinary Americans.

The Nevada candidate said he and neighbors he has talked to have had to do things such as cut down on groceries or take second jobs just to make ends meet.

Brown said Washington needs to cut down on spending and foreign aid and pursue American energy independence. He also slammed the Biden administration for pushing wokeness in the military.

“They’re more focused on this new woke agenda within the military than they are ensuring that we have good combat readiness through personnel, with combat readiness through our weapons systems. And whether it’s on purpose or out of ignorance, they really put us in a weak position. I know what that cost looks like. I know what readiness looks like. And that’s what I would be pushing for in the United States Senate,” he concluded.

