Judge Sets Trump Classified Documents Trial for May 2024, Months Ahead of Election

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday set former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial for a start on May 20, 2024, in Florida.

The date falls after most of the Republican presidential primaries which will largely wrap up on March 12 and before the Republican national convention is scheduled for July 15-18.

So it effectively disenfranchises Republican voters because they can’t choose a different candidate in the event Trump is convicted.

The 77-year-old Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith opposed former President Donald Trump’s request to delay the trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents. https://t.co/XQiiyKYb9k — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 14, 2023

AP reports the trial date is seen as a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.

Trump and aide Walt Nauta have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges of illegally keeping national defense records after leaving office and conspiring to hide them, as Breitbart News reported.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts alleging that he willfully retained classified documents containing national defense information, conspired to obstruct justice and made false statements.

The next presidential election is set down for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

