Tucker Carlson Fears ‘We’re Speeding Toward’ Trump ‘Assassination’

Tucker Carlson is worried that former President Donald Trump could be the target of an assassination, since his “popularity rose” after each indictment.

Carlson appeared on the Adam Carolla Show Monday night, where Carolla asked him if the powers that be would “let Trump be president?”

TUCKER ON TRUMP: “We are speeding towards assassination obviously. — They have decided that there's something about Trump that's so threatening to them, they just can't have it” pic.twitter.com/g0tVLXJRGb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2023

The former Fox News host conveyed his fear, pointing to a series of what he views as unsuccessful efforts to derail Trump dating back to 2016 — from the two impeachments “on ridiculous pretenses” to the four indictments levied against him in five months:

Look, they protested them. They called him names. He won anyway. They impeached him twice on ridiculous pretenses. They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6 in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back, and then they indicted him. It didn’t work. He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times, and every single time, his popularity rose.

“So if you begin with criticism, then you go to protests, then you go to impeachment, now you go to the indictment, and none of them work, what’s next?” Carlson asked. “I mean, graph it out, man. We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously.”

He believes both parties in “permanent Washington… have decided that there’s something about Trump this that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have it.”

“I mean, they’re putting him on trial in March of next year in the ‘J6 case,’ which basically consists of trying to send him to prison for the rest of his life for complaining about the last election. That’s literally what it is,” he added.

Carolla asked Carlson moments earlier about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comment in 2017 that then-president-elect Trump was being “really dumb” for mocking the intelligence community in a tweet.

“You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer ominously told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “So, even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s been really dumb to do this.”

Carlson said Schumer’s comments, which he is very familiar with, do not cease to “render [him] speechless.”

“I don’t know how you can, in the same sentence, say ‘I’m for democracy,’ and then say, ‘Actually, our country is run by a shadowy intel agency no one elected, and no one has oversight over.’ I mean, it’s not a democratic republic if the CIA can punish you as an elected President, for doing things that they don’t like.”

Carlson, the host of the eponymously named viral show Tucker on Twitter, added that the CIA is an agency that falls under the purview of the executive branch and does not have autonomous power granted by the Constitution.

“Our system is super simple. The people who are elected by the public have all the power,” he said. “They have employees to whom they delegate their power to get things done, but those employees have no independent power at all and no independent legitimacy.”