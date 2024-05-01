Donald Trump to Speak at Libertarian Party National Convention

The Libertarian Party revealed that former President Donald Trump would be speaking at its national conference at the end of May.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Libertarian Party announced that Trump would be speaking at the national convention on May 25 after accepting an invitation from the party to “directly address concerns voiced by its members.”

The move will help Trump gain more popularity among third-party voters.

A Tuesday poll that Emerson College and the Hill conducted found Trump with a slight advantage over President Joe Biden.

In Arizona, Trump saw 48 percent support from voters while Biden saw 44 percent support. In Georgia, Trump led by 47 percent, while Biden received 44 percent support.

Trump had a slight lead over Biden in Michigan, receiving 45 percent support, while Biden saw 44 percent. In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump led with 47 percent, while Biden received 45 percent.

Members of the Libertarian Party will also be sharing their “top ten” most important issues with Trump before the convention in an effort to “make an impact on the policy positions of a past, and possibly future, President.”

The Libertarian Party’s national convention is scheduled to be held between May 23 and May 26 at the Washington Hilton.

Trump said in a statement:

Libertarians are some of the most independent and thoughtful thinkers in our Country, and I am honored to join them in Washington, DC, later this month. We must all work together to help advance freedom and liberty for every American, and a second Trump Administration will achieve that goal. I look forward to speaking at the Libertarian Event, which will be attended by many of my great friends.

Libertarian Party Chairwoman Angela McArdle noted that the party has tried for “50 years” to bring their candidates “on the main stage with major party POTUS candidates,” and it finally succeeded with Trump’s acceptance to speak at the conference.

Other speakers at the conference include Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist and epidemiologist; Gabriel Shipton, a film producer and the brother of Julian Assange, the imprisoned WikiLeaks publisher; and Dave Smith, a historian and advocate of freedom.