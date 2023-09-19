Pennsylvania Rolls out Automatic Voter Registration with Driver’s Licenses

Pennsylvania has become the latest state to roll out automatic voter registration when a citizen receives or renews their driver’s license.

The move makes Pennsylvania the 24th state to implement automatic voter registration, NBC News reported.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) took to X to share the announcement.

“By expanding voter registration at our DMVs, we’ll save taxpayers time and money, reduce the number of costly paper registrations and streamline voter registration for Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said.

Since 1993, Americans have been able to register to vote at a state motor vehicle agency.

And now in Pennsylvania, the process went from 19 screens of questions to 11 with automatic voter registration.

“Automatic voter registration is a commonsense step to ensure election security and save Pennsylvanians time and tax dollars,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Nearly half of the states have made the registration process automatic.

And President Joe Biden has called September 19 to be national voter registration day.