2016 Rival Bobby Jindal Endorses Trump, Calls for Party to Unify

Former Gov. Bobby Jindal (R-LA) has endorsed his 2016 presidential campaign rival, former President Donald Trump, for president and is calling for the party to unify behind the 45th president, who continues to dominate the primary field.

“I just had a great conversation with President Trump, and I told him that he has my full and complete endorsement to win back the White House and Make America Great Again!” Jindal wrote in a post on X Monday.

Jindal asserted that Trump “will be the Republican nominee, and everyone knows that, especially the Democrats who are already spending millions attacking him in an attempt to destroy him.”

“And we Republicans should stop helping them by fighting amongst ourselves, and instead, unite to win the general election. Some of the others running are friends who I have known for a while,” Jindal said.

While Jindal respects their “right to run and decide when to stop,” he called for unity, stating that the “sooner [Republicans] combine forces, the better.”

“Lastly, and this is the most important thing — WE ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING THIS COUNTRY,” Jindal warned. “The wolf is at the door, and this is true in terms of every issue, from economics, to culture, to foreign policy.”

Jindal commended Trump for bringing “order” to the Middle East during his presidency, being the “first president to identify China as America’s top security threat,” and fighting “to secure our border,” which “was becoming more secure during his tenure.”

Jindal was one of a myriad of candidates in the 2016 field and suspended his campaign in November 2015 ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

“I’ve come to the realization this is not my time,” he told Fox News, as the New York Times noted at the time. His marks the latest in a growing list of endorsements from prominent Republicans for Trump, who consistently polls with a majority of support nationally and holds a majority in the latest Iowa State University/Civiqs poll of the Hawkeye State. The Iowa caucuses are less than 100 days out.