GOP Debate Crowd Chants ‘Trump, Trump, Trump’ During Commercial Break

The crowd at the third Republican primary debate loudly chanted support for former President Donald Trump during a commercial break before the debate began.

The overt support for Trump, the leading candidate in the GOP primary by a wide margin, indicated that none of the five candidates present at the debate had the same amount of support.

“Trump, Trump, Trump,” the crowd chanted:

JUST IN – Crowd at the Republican debate started chanting "Trump! Trump! Trump!" pic.twitter.com/Z9IqcLGVRw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 9, 2023

Polling shows Trump leading the GOP primary candidates: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Follow Wendell Husebø on "X" @WendellHusebø.