Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by eight percent in Arizona and towers over the Republican primary field, the latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) from Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) found.

The survey found Trump with majority support, 53 percent, among Republicans in Arizona. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis follows, falling 37 points behind with 16 percent support. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy comes in third place with nine percent support, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — who is launching a $10 million effort in Iowa and New Hampshire in hopes of ending DeSantis’s campaign — comes in fourth with eight percent support. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sees three percent support, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum sees one percent support.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump still dominates DeSantis, leading him by 36 points, or 68 percent to 32 percent. He beats him among every demographic, but DeSantis comes close with those older than 65, garnering 49 percent to Trump’s 51 percent.

Despite popular belief, most GOP voters in Arizona, 58 percent, view themselves as supporters of the Republican Party, while 35 percent said they view themselves as supporters of Trump specifically. Despite that, Trump still dominates the GOP field.

The survey also looked at a possible 2020 rematch between Trump and Biden and found Trump leading the 80-year-old by eight points — 46 percent to 38 percent — in the swing state. Another 16 percent remain unsure. Further, Trump appears to have a three-point edge among independent voters, while Biden has a three-point edge among Hispanic voters. Both of those leads are within the survey’s ± 3.1 percent margin of error.

The overall survey was taken October 25-31, 2023, among 1,010 registered voters in the Grand Canyon State. It follows several other polls as of late, showing Trump boasting a strong showing against Biden.

A recent New York Times/Siena poll, for example, found Trump leading Biden in five of six crucial swing states, including Arizona. Further, a recent Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found Trump trouncing Biden in six of seven key swing states, which also included Arizona.